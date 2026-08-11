Five killed, 20 injured in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia

A Russian attack in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia killed five people and wounded 20, regional authorities said Tuesday, as explosions rang out in Kyiv during what officials called a ballistic missile strike.

Russia has been increasingly deploying long-range missiles against Ukrainian cities in recent weeks, as Kyiv warns Moscow is bolstering its more than four-year war effort with further North Korean support.

"Five people killed, a further 20 wounded: sadly, the number of casualties continues to rise following the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia," Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration, said on Telegram.

AFP journalists in Kyiv heard a series of loud explosions shortly after midnight (2100 GMT) after authorities warned of approaching missiles.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media that the capital was "under ballistic missile attack".