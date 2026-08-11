Hungary files criminal complaint over Orban's social media spending

BUDAPEST: Hungary on Tuesday filed a criminal complaint over millions of euros of public funds spent under former prime minister Viktor Orban on his social media communication.

The move is one of the most direct so far targeting Orban's inner circle since pro-EU Prime Minister Peter Magyar won April elections on promises of "system change".

Magyar's office filed a criminal complaint on suspicion of mismanagement of public funds and abuse of office, following a review of contracts under the former government, it said in a statement sent to AFP.

Orban's office concluded a contract in 2022 with Triton Communications, a company owned by Fanny Kaminski, who acted as the press adviser to the nationalist ex-leader, the government said.

Tasked with producing photos, videos and social media monitoring reports, the company received 4.23 billion forints (11 million euros) in public money over 44 months, it said.

The contract was increased four times without substantial change to the services requested, which were billed at least three times above international market prices, it added.

Kaminski in a post on Facebook dismissed allegations of abuse, saying Triton Communications "completed all the tasks under the contract, and it is able to account for the work performed item-by-item".

Since taking over as prime minister, Magyar has launched several initiatives to scrutinise the state's management under Orban, whose government he has accused of graft.

The central European country of 9.5 million ranks as the EU's most corrupt country in Transparency International's corruption perception index.