Nepal and India ink MoUs for eight projects worth over NRs 800 million

KATHMANDU: India on Tuesday pledged over Nepali Rs 800 million to Nepal for eight high-impact development projects in areas including education, health and agriculture.

Agencies of the Nepal government signed MoUs for eight different projects across the country through grant assistance of Nepali Rs 803 million from India, said a press release issued by the Indian Embassy.

The projects include the digitalisation of BP Koirala Institute of Health and Sciences in Sunsari district, construction of Krishi Utpadan Sankalan Tatha Bikri Kendra in Bhojpur district and a Municipal Agricultural and Livestock Centre Building in Dhading district.

Other projects include a building for Belbari Multiple Campus in Morang district, a 10-bed Hospital in Dailekh district, and an Agriculture Promotion Centre in Humla district. Construction of a cold store in Syangja district and a 15-bed hospital building in Sunsari District.

These projects will be implemented by local authorities and institutions of the Nepal government, the release added.