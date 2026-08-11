Over 16,000 civilians detained by Russia during the war in Ukraine are still held, UN estimates

Former detainees share their accounts with the United Nations

The UN Security Council also heard emotionally wrenching accounts from Crimean Tatar human rights activist Leniie Umerova, who called herself a "political prisoner" of the Russians for almost two years, and Khuan Leyva Garsiya, a Ukrainian soldier who was among the hundreds that held out for months at the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged city of Mariupol before turning themselves over to the Russians in May 2022.

Garsiya, who was born in Mariupol to a Ukrainian mother and Cuban father, spent 1,183 days as a POW. He said he weighed 55 kilograms (120 pounds) when he was freed, pulling out a picture of his emaciated body to show the council.

He said he was tortured, beaten harder and humiliated more than other prisoners because the Russians suspected that he was a foreign mercenary due to his Cuban ancestry or an American spy because he went to college in the United States.

"Russians were outraged that someone with a connection to Cuba, whom they consider an ally, would fight against their occupation army," said Garsiya, who is still in the Ukrainian military.

He said the Russians tried to break the prisoners mentally and force them to confess to falsified crimes through tortures including freezing, beatings, electrocution and sexual abuse, he said.

"Two of my friends were beaten to death in detention centers in the Donetsk region," Garsiya said. "Two of my friends died because of the conditions they were put in in Russian prisons and were returned in plastic bags to the homeland."

For Umerova, her captivity began when she tried to enter Russia from Georgia to visit her seriously ill father in Crimea, which is part of Ukraine but has been occupied by Russia since 2014.

She said she was placed in detention on "fabricated charges." But unlike many others, she was able to contact an attorney. In the third month, she said, her attorney obtained her release through a court order.

"But as soon as the prison gates opened, a bag was put over my head and I was taken away again." In six months, she said she was moved to seven different facilities, calling it "a carousel of repression."

What happened to her, Umerova said, is part of a system Russia uses to unlawfully detain, isolate, torture and fabricate charges against civilians. She named half a dozen women in Russian prisons today and said at least 84 women have faced criminal prosecution.