Pereira, the 'zombie city' devastated by Colombia's 7.4 magnitude earthquake

PEREIRA: Jorge Gonzalez searches with his bare hands for his aunt under the ruins of a four-story building in Pereira, one of the cities hardest hit by the powerful earthquake in Colombia that has left at least 240 dead.

Like hundreds of volunteers and rescuers, he has spent hours clinging to the faintest hope there may be survivors in the rubble, despite the 7.4 magnitude quake that struck this coffee capital on Monday morning.

The 35-year-old works tirelessly on a small mountain of rubble, but it is increasingly unlikely he will find the woman he considers a mother alive.

Amid slabs of wall and masonry, he finds the bathroom "full of blood" on the floor where his aunt, 87-year-old Nubia Bonilla, lived.

"Since yesterday, I got here and I haven't left. Until they give me the body, I'm not leaving this place," Gonzalez tells AFP. "She was all I had, and she's gone. Now I'm all alone," he adds, tears in his eyes.

All around him, the death toll rises with each passing hour.

By daybreak, residents were returning to their damaged homes to salvage some belongings before they collapsed completely.

Water and some food items were already running short in supermarkets and shops. Almost all of Pereira was left without electricity, and the cell network is patchy at best.