New York woman pleads guilty after picking up Indian migrants who crossed US-Canada border

A 43-year-old New York woman has pleaded guilty to her role in an international human smuggling conspiracy that illegally brought people, primarily from India, into the United States through its northern border.

Stacey Taylor of Plattsburgh was involved in a failed smuggling operation in January 2025, when she attempted to transport four people who had illegally crossed the US-Canada border.

According to court documents, US Border Patrol agents stopped Taylor’s vehicle near Churubusco, New York, during the early morning hours of January 20, 2025. Four men were found inside the vehicle—three from India and one from Canada.

Authorities determined that the men had crossed the border on foot without inspection in freezing weather, traveling through a wooded area before getting into Taylor’s waiting vehicle.

Investigators later found coordinates and pickup instructions on Taylor’s cellphone, indicating that she had been directed to the men’s location. Taylor told law enforcement that she had picked them up and expected to be paid for transporting them farther into the United States.

A subsequent review of her phone uncovered text messages suggesting that Taylor had participated in several other human smuggling incidents in the days leading up to her January arrest.

Despite the arrest, Taylor was later stopped in August 2025 during another suspected smuggling operation and was again implicated in alien smuggling in September 2025.

Taylor has now pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in alien smuggling and four counts of alien smuggling for profit.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in December and faces a statutory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison.

(With inputs from PTI)