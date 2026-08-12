One dead, 172 rescued as second ferry in days catches fire in Indonesia

INDONESIA: One woman died and more than 170 were rescued after a ferry caught fire off the Indonesian tourist island of Bali on Wednesday, a rescue official said, in the second such incident in days.

A navy vessel and other ships evacuated 172 people from the stricken passenger vessel, including two Australian tourists, search and rescue official Muhamad Hariyadi told AFP.

A 19-year-old Indonesian woman was declared dead, said Hariyadi, an official on Lombok island, where the ferry had been headed from Bali.

An AFP photographer at Lembar on Lombok's west coast saw one person brought ashore in a body bag.

Survivor Kiky Okta Pradika, 25, told reporters in Lembar he had grabbed a life jacket before jumping overboard with several other passengers.

"There were a few hours before there was any help," he said.

Hariyadi said passengers were evacuated on at least three different vessels, including a navy ship and another ferry that rushed to help in the early morning hours.