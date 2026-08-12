Pakistan Minister Naqvi meets top Iranian leaders to revive mediation efforts to end US-Iran conflict

Another diplomatic source told the Dawn newspaper that the principal objective of Naqvi’s visit was to follow up on the stalled Memor­andum of Understanding (MoU) signed in June by the US and Iran, aimed at opening a 60-day window for high-level talks aimed at restoring peace.

Pakistan’s efforts to revive the talks have so far failed to yield results, especially after Oman took the lead as a mediator to address the key sticking point, Strait of Hormuz, which is crucial for global energy supplies. Iran has said it is close to reaching a separate deal with Oman to manage the strait, which runs between the two countries.

The reported progress in the Oman-Iran dialogue has created an opportunity for Islamabad to move towards reviving the broader process that had emerged from the June agreement, the diplomatic source said.

Pakistan recently invited Araghchi and Iranian Parliament Speaker Bagher Ghalibaf to visit Islamabad at the “earliest possible opportunity”. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, however, said on Monday that the visit of the two Iranian leaders would take place “at an appropriate time”.

Naqvi’s visit assumes significance because it is being seen as an effort by Pakistan to keep the mediation channel active while Iranian leaders take their own time to decide on visiting Islamabad for further talks.

The Strait of Hormuz, which had witnessed partial relief for a brief period after the signing of the MoU in June, now remains blocked following the collapse of the US-Iran negotiations. Meanwhile, Iran and Oman are negotiating a new arrangement for safe passage through the strait, with the parallel talks focused on a possible new shipping route and mechanisms for its management.

Tehran, however, has maintained that an understanding with Oman would constitute only a technical or first-stage arrangement and would not by itself amount to a full reopening of the waterway. Iran has also maintained that it will reopen the strait only after the US has redressed all alleged violations of the MoU.