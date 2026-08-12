South Africa seeks reimbursement from African countries for migrant repatriations

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa is asking several other African governments to reimburse it for the cost of sending tens of thousands of their citizens back home.

The request comes after South Africa deported or helped repatriate more than 80,000 immigrants, following protests and violence against illegal immigration.

According to the country's Home Affairs department, which briefed lawmakers on Tuesday, the country has spent nearly $18 million accommodating and transporting immigrants who demanded to return to their home countries.

The foreign ministry has sent written requests for compensation to Malawi, Ethiopia and Nigeria, officials said.