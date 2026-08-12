WHO says Trump vaccine shake-up goes against evidence

SWITZERLAND: The World Health Organization warned Wednesday that Donald Trump's bid to overhaul child vaccination in the United States went against "decades of evidence".

President Trump signed an order Monday pushing for a rethink of school vaccine mandates and repeating calls for the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine to be separated into three separate shots.

His Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr founded an anti-vaccine group and has long promoted a disproven link between the MMR shot and autism.

But WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the science is "unequivocal: vaccines -- including the MMR vaccine -- are safe and do not cause autism."

"Vaccination policy should be guided by rigorous, independent and transparent review of the best available science, not by political influence," he warned in a post on X.