17-year-old Indian-origin boy charged with murder of mother, younger brother in Massachusetts

A 17-year-old Indian-origin boy has been charged with two counts of murder after his mother and younger brother were found dead at their home in suburban Massachusetts, officials said.

Arjun Aravind, a resident of Acton, has been charged with two counts each of assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery, along with charges of using a vehicle without authority and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the deaths of his 14-year-old brother Siddharth Aravind and 45-year-old mother Sudha Venkatesan.

It is alleged that Arjun fatally assaulted his mother and brother inside their home on Tuesday before fleeing the scene.

Both victims were found with "obvious trauma", but the Chief Medical Examiner has yet to release information on the exact cause and manner of death.

The type of weapon used in the killings is also still under investigation.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Douglas Sturniolo said the deaths occurred on Tuesday inside the family's Martha Lane home in Acton, about 48 km from Boston.

Authorities said on Wednesday that shortly after 6.37 pm on August 11, Acton Police received a call from Arjun's father, who had been unable to reach his family members.