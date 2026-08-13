Body of Pakistani climber recovered from Broad Peak two weeks after avalanche killed 10

ISLAMABAD: A team of local volunteers on Thursday recovered the body of a Pakistani climber who was among 10 mountaineers killed in an avalanche on Broad Peak nearly two weeks ago, officials said.

The body of Pakistani climber Sohail Sakhi had been missing since July 30, when a 10-member international expedition led by renowned climber Nirmal Purja lost contact with base camp.

Authorities later said all 10 climbers had died in one of Pakistan’s deadliest mountaineering accidents in recent years. Search teams have now recovered eight bodies, including Sakhi.

Sakhi’s body was found by a group of volunteers from the region. Other rescuers later joined them and helped carry the body to base camp.