Ecuador's police seize a cocaine shipment with stickers of Norway's soccer star Erling Haaland

QUITO: Norway's soccer star Erling Haaland 's face has appeared on billboards, trading cards and television screens, becoming a social media phenomenon for scoring seven goals across four World Cup matches in July.

Now, police in Ecuador have found it in an unexpected place — printed on green rectangular packages that made up a stunning cocaine shipment seized in a truck near the Colombian border.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested following the seizure of the stash of 469 kilograms (1,034 pounds) of cocaine on Wednesday, police said but provided no explanation for the stickers with the image of the golden-haired Norwegian striker.

However, it is common practice for drug traffickers to label their shipments with the names of well-known sports figures and other celebrities as a way of signaling which criminal network produced the merchandise and which client it belongs to.

A news release said anti-narcotics agents were conducting an operation following an anonymous tip received early Tuesday morning on the Pan-American Highway when they noticed a suspicious truck. After searching it, they found 370 packages hidden in a false bottom of the truck.

Police released a video showing the packages spilling out from the truck's false bottom, with the stickers of Haaland — often called a "pretty princess" and "babygirl" by his fans — clearly visible.