Indian-origin teen accused of killing mother, brother after ChatGPT searches

CHANDIGARH: A 17-year-old Indian-origin student has been charged with the murders of his mother and 14-year-old brother in Acton, Massachusetts, after police said he had used the internet and ChatGPT to explore ideas about killing his family.

As per the police, Arjun Aravind (17), a student at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School, is accused of killing his mother, 45-year-old Sudha Venkatesan, and his brother, Siddarth Aravind (14).

He has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of assault and battery on a household or family member, two counts of assault and battery, use of a vehicle without authority, and theft of a motor vehicle, and was arrested after an overnight manhunt that ended early Wednesday morning.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acton Police Chief Douglas Sturniolo said that Arjun allegedly fatally assaulted his mother and brother inside their house on Martha Lane in Acton, some 48 kilometres from Boston, on Tuesday before he fled from the spot in his mother's Honda Accord.

They said that police received a call from his father shortly after 6.37 pm on August 11 after he was unable to contact his family, as he had last spoken to his wife, Sudha, early Tuesday morning before leaving for work, while Siddharth was last seen around noon.