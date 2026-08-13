UK records hottest day of the year as western Europe swelters once again

LONDON: The UK recorded its hottest day of the year Thursday, reaching 38.1 degrees Celsius (100.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in west London, the national weather service said, as an intense stretch of hot weather continued to grip Europe.

The Met Office said the temperature surpassed this year's previous high of 38 C (100.4 F), recorded on June 28. It remained below the UK's August record of 38.5 C (101.3 F), set in 2003.

Britain, like France, is experiencing its fifth heat wave of the year, with the first recorded in May. The latest extreme heat means 2026 has now had a record four days with temperatures of 36 C (96.8 F) or higher. It also has matched 2022 with two days reaching 38 C.

Temperatures in France, meanwhile, have gone even higher, approaching 41 C (106 F) in several areas, from Aquitaine in the southwest to the Rhone River valley in the east, according to the national weather service.

The most intense heat is forecast to move eastward away from Britain and France on Friday and then recede over the weekend.

Britain and France ill-equipped for this sort of heat

This summer has shown that both Britain and France are ill-equipped to deal with these levels of heat. Air conditioning is a rarity outside of shops and offices, for example.

In Britain, nurses have collapsed from heat exhaustion while working in hospitals, many housed in aging buildings that lack adequate cooling, the Royal College of Nursing said Thursday.

"When nursing staff are collapsing, feeling dizzy, sick or even being admitted to the very hospitals they work in because their workplaces cannot handle the heat, it shows just how badly they are being failed," said Nicola Ranger, the college's chief executive and general secretary.