Brazil's Lula triggers reciprocity process against US tariffs in effort to show strength

SAO PAULO: Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Friday his government has triggered an economic reciprocity law mechanism against US-imposed tariffs, saying the move was intended to show his nation must be respected.

In July, US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on hundreds of Brazilian exports, with duties reaching up to 37.5% in some products.

The Trump administration has accused Brazil of unfair trade practices, but Lula has denied the accusations, insisting they are politically motivated ahead of the October election.

Lula is seeking reelection against Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, a Trump ally who met with US officials, including Trump, in Washington weeks before the administration proposed higher tariffs on Brazilian goods.

"Yesterday, we invoked the reciprocity law to show that we are not to be taken lightly," Lula said in an interview with Brazilian podcasters. "We respect ourselves. I am very calm knowing what could happen, and I am prepared to debate the defense of Brazil anywhere in the world."

Brazil's Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Thursday it is requesting diplomatic consultations with its US counterparts on the issue, as a sign of Lula's aim "to privilege dialogue and negotiation in its international relations."

The beginning of the proceedings does not necessarily mean Brazil will retaliate against US tariffs. "I don't want any fight with the United States," Lula said Friday. "Unfortunately, they are spreading falsehoods."