Luigi Mangione pleads guilty to killing healthcare CEO in a crime that shook America

NEW YORK: Luigi Mangione admitted Friday to gunning down a top US health insurance boss in a Manhattan street as he pleaded guilty to stalking charges before a federal judge.

In a crime that shook corporate America and gripped the country, 28-year-old Mangione is alleged to have shot dead chief executive of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, 50, in December 2024 to protest the US insurance system.

"On the morning of December 4, I shot Mr Thompson in Manhattan and he died," Mangione told a federal judge as he pleaded guilty to stalking his victim. He will be sentenced on December 18 and prosecutors said they would seek a life term.

He had been facing the stalking charges in the federal system, alongside murder charges in the New York state system but Mangione's lawyers called Friday for the state charges to be dropped to prevent him being prosecuted twice for the same conduct.

"We just filed our motion in state court, explaining why the state charges must be dismissed under New York's double jeopardy protections," said Mangione's lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo.

The stalking charges and the murder charges could both lead to life sentences. Two other federal charges that carried the death penalty were thrown out by a judge earlier this year.

The case has sharply divided already polarised public opinion, with conservatives led by US President Donald Trump calling for an example to be made of Mangione.