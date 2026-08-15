7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Indonesia; tsunami warning issued

MAUMERE: A strong 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Flores island in eastern Indonesia early Saturday, the US Geological Survey and Indonesian authorities said, triggering a tsunami warning and prompting hundreds to evacuate.

The epicentre of the shallow quake was located off the north coast of the island, about 68 kilometres (42 miles) northwest of Ende, USGS said.

The initial jolt was followed by strong aftershocks in the same area, including one with a magnitude of 6.1.

"Suddenly it started to shake and I panicked," 31-year-old hospital customer service official, Lukas Lotar, told AFP.

"Patients also fled the hospital, the jolt was big. I saw some walls were cracked," he told AFP.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) warned there was a possibility of tsunami waves being generated by the quake.

"Tsunami modelling results indicate that this earthquake has the potential to generate a tsunami in the provinces of East Nusa Tenggara, South Sulawesi, and West Nusa Tenggara," BMKG earthquake and tsunami director Wijayanto said.