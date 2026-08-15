'Crisis of confidence': Despite booming economy, young Moroccans still dream of Europe

RABAT: When 72,000 would-be migrants crossed from Morocco to the Spanish exclave of Ceuta last month, it revived memories of previous European migration crises, but a key difference this time is that many weren't fleeing destitution or conflict.

In fact, Morocco's economy is booming, at least on the surface, but experts say the persistent allure of life on the other side of the border is rooted in deeper anxieties, particularly among the young.

Even with 70,000 of the migrants pushed back in the days immediately after crossing and dozens dying in the attempt, the pull remains strong, with Moroccan authorities saying they have taken measures against fresh calls on social media for a mass crossing on Saturday, a public holiday in Spain.

The Moroccan economy grew by five percent in 2025, with the country investing heavily in infrastructure, especially around preparations for the 2030 World Cup, which it will co-host with Spain and Portugal.

Some experts point to persistent, deep inequalities between urban and rural areas, with youth unemployment in the latter at 27 percent compared to 9.5 percent nationally.

And while Spain suffers from similarly high levels of youth and total unemployment, Spanish GDP per capita is around eight times that of Morocco's according to World Bank figures.

Nevertheless, the people who took part in the mass attempt to reach Spain "seem more diverse" than usual, said Mohamed Benaissa of the Northern Observatory for Human Rights (ONDH), based in the Moroccan region bordering Ceuta.

A good number of those who risked death to reach Ceuta "are in relatively acceptable socio-economic situations", he told AFP.

Many who crossed did so after abruptly quitting their jobs as waiters, labourers or fishermen.