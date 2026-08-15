Lebanon says nine dead in strikes as Israel says targeted Hezbollah

BEIRUT:Lebanon said Israeli strikes on the south killed nine people including three children on Saturday, the deadliest raids since deals in June eased hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

Israel said it carried out retaliatory strikes against the Iran-backed militant group but Lebanon's prime minister said seven people killed in one of the strikes were not "military targets" and urged Israel to halt an "extremely dangerous" escalation.

Israel "escalated its attacks on the south" early Saturday, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) said, reporting that warplanes struck a home on the outskirts of the village of Ansar and carried out a "series of airstrikes targeting the Ali al-Taher ridge", a strategic hill overlooking the Nabatieh area.

It later reported a strike on the southern town of Deir Zahrani.

Lebanon's health ministry said seven people were killed "including three children and two women," in Ansar, with another two people killed and nine others wounded in Deir Zahrani, adding that the toll there was provisional.

An AFP correspondent in Ansar saw a destroyed building as rescuers working to remove human remains from the rubble, and a swimming pool clouded and grey from dust and debris.

Abbas Khalil, 60, said he was doing his early morning Islamic prayers when the strike hit.

"We were shocked... There's no justification for this," he told AFP.

An Israeli army statement said that it struck "Hezbollah terror infrastructure in the areas of Nabatieh and Ansar", adding that the move came "in response to an action by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation" against Israeli soldiers in the Ali al-Taher Ridge area.

'Extremely dangerous'

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said that "the seven martyrs of the Israeli strike on the village of Ansar are not 'military infrastructure' and the women and children who were killed are not military targets."

"Israel must halt this escalation," he said, adding that it was "extremely dangerous and undermines efforts to consolidate stability in the south".

Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war in March with rocket fire at Israel in support of its backer Iran.

Israel responded with heavy airstrikes and a ground invasion that Lebanese authorities say have killed more than 4,300 people.