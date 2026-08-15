Lebanon state media says Israeli strike on south kills seven

BEIRUT: Lebanese state media said an Israeli strike in the country's south early Saturday killed seven people, the worst toll since deals in June saw a lull in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

The National News Agency (NNA) said Israel "escalated its attacks on the south" early Saturday, reporting that "a strike launched by enemy warplanes on a home" on the outskirts of the village of Ansar "killed seven people and wounded three others".

It said the strike destroyed the home and that emergency rescuers were removing rubble and transporting the casualties to hospital.

Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war in March with rocket fire at Israel in support of its backer Iran.

Israel responded with heavy airstrikes and a ground invasion that Lebanese authorities say have killed more than 4,300 people.

Violence has significantly decreased since the signing of a US-Iran memorandum of understanding in June on the broader Middle East war, and a US-sponsored framework deal between Lebanon and Israel agreed later that month.

But Lebanon still reports intermittent Israeli strikes occasionally causing casualties, and the broad demolitions of civilian buildings in southern villages and towns.

The NNA said "the valley between Ansar and Zarariyeh was also subjected to a strike, the first at this geographical depth since the ceasefire two months ago".

It also said "Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes targeting the Ali al-Taher ridge", a strategic hill overlooking the Nabatieh area, also reporting Israeli shelling there.