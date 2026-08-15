Youngest Black professor at Cambridge who faced plagiarism claims is found dead

LONDON: A British sociologist who resigned last week from the University of Cambridge following weeks of public accusations of plagiarism and media scrutiny was found dead Friday.

Jason Arday, who was 37 when he became Cambridge's youngest Black professor in 2023, resigned after he came under intense media pressure, with weeks of allegations about plagiarism in his academic work and questions surrounding claims about his athletic and fundraising accomplishments.

The Times and Telegraph newspapers, along with the BBC and Sky News, reported that Arday, 41, was found "unresponsive" inside a home in Battersea, south London, on Friday afternoon.

News of his death comes the same week as the release of his memoir, "Great and Unfortunate Things," a highly anticipated work that Simon & Schuster had decided to release despite the doubts about his credibility. In a statement issued through his publisher, Arday's family said that they were "in shock to have lost this amazing father, partner, brother, uncle and son."

"The campaign of misinformation was too much for Jason, who was a gentle man and who always wanted to see the best in everyone," the family said, adding that for three years Arday was "subjected to a campaign of sustained abuse ... by those who would leave no stone unturned in their quest to undermine him."

The Metropolitan Police said only that a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead in Battersea, without naming the man, in accordance with its policy.

"At this time his death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious," the police statement said.