Russian strikes kill one in Ukraine as 600 drones target Moscow region

Russian strikes killed one person and wounded at least seven others in Ukraine on Sunday, as 600 Ukrainian drones targeted the Moscow region in a sustained overnight assault that left three people wounded.

A woman was killed, and six people were wounded in a combined ballistic missile and drone attack on Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the regional governor. Local defence council head Oleksandr Vilkul said the city had come under a “combined ballistic missile and drone attack” and warned residents that further waves could follow.

Russian forces struck two industrial sites in Kryvyi Rih, triggering rescue and firefighting operations, Vilkul said. The attack came as Russia continues to use long-range missiles and drones against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

In Kyiv, authorities issued an air raid alert shortly before 2:00 am (2300 GMT), warning of a ballistic missile threat. AFP journalists in the capital heard several explosions shortly afterwards.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the capital was “under ballistic missile attack” and urged residents to remain in shelters. One person was wounded, and fires broke out at non-residential sites in the Obolonsky and Holosiivskyi districts, authorities said.

Kremenchuk in the central Poltava region also came under attack, local officials said, although they did not immediately provide details of damage or casualties.

600 drones targeted Moscow region

On the Russian side, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported a sustained overnight drone attack on Moscow and the surrounding region.