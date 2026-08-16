Russian strikes kill one in Ukraine as 600 drones target Moscow region

Russian strikes killed one person and wounded at least seven others in Ukraine on Sunday, as 600 Ukrainian drones targeted the Moscow region in a sustained overnight assault that left three people wounded.
A woman was killed, and six people were wounded in a combined ballistic missile and drone attack on Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the regional governor. Local defence council head Oleksandr Vilkul said the city had come under a “combined ballistic missile and drone attack” and warned residents that further waves could follow.
Russian forces struck two industrial sites in Kryvyi Rih, triggering rescue and firefighting operations, Vilkul said. The attack came as Russia continues to use long-range missiles and drones against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.
In Kyiv, authorities issued an air raid alert shortly before 2:00 am (2300 GMT), warning of a ballistic missile threat. AFP journalists in the capital heard several explosions shortly afterwards.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the capital was “under ballistic missile attack” and urged residents to remain in shelters. One person was wounded, and fires broke out at non-residential sites in the Obolonsky and Holosiivskyi districts, authorities said.
Kremenchuk in the central Poltava region also came under attack, local officials said, although they did not immediately provide details of damage or casualties.
600 drones targeted Moscow region
On the Russian side, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported a sustained overnight drone attack on Moscow and the surrounding region.
“From yesterday evening until 6:30 am (0330 GMT) today, 600 drones were flying towards the Moscow region, of which 201 were destroyed in the Moscow region,” Sobyanin said in a post on the state-backed MAX platform.
In an earlier update, Sobyanin said three people had been wounded in the area around the Moscow Ring Road (MKAD) and were receiving medical assistance.
Emergency services were deployed to locations where drone debris fell, he said. The large-scale barrage prompted repeated updates from the mayor over several hours as Russian air defences attempted to intercept the incoming drones.
The attacks also extended to Russia’s southern Rostov region, which borders Ukraine. Regional governor Yuri Sliusar said three people were killed and another was wounded during the overnight assault.
Sliusar said Russian forces destroyed more than 150 drones and missiles over three cities and nine districts in the region. The attacks damaged residential and industrial buildings in the Kamensky district, while several buildings in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky suffered roof damage. Windows were also blown out in an apartment building and at the city’s railway station, he said.
Ukraine steps up deep strikes inside Russia
Ukraine has increasingly carried out long-range drone strikes deep inside Russian territory in recent weeks, targeting military, industrial and logistical facilities far from the front line. Ukrainian strikes have also targeted warehouses and other infrastructure as Kyiv seeks to disrupt Russia’s war effort.
Kyiv has said its attacks are a response to Moscow’s continued missile and drone bombardment of Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.
Russia, meanwhile, has maintained near-daily missile and drone strikes across Ukraine since launching its full-scale invasion in early 2022. Areas far from the front lines have repeatedly come under attack, with civilian and industrial infrastructure among the targets.
The latest exchange of strikes comes as both sides increasingly rely on large-scale drone attacks, with Moscow and Kyiv seeking to extend the reach of their operations beyond the immediate battlefield.