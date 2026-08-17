Netanyahu, Kushner discuss US general for Hamas disarmament

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US envoy Jared Kushner discussed putting an American general in charge of verifying Hamas's disarmament on Monday, an Israeli official said, as the premier insisted there would be no pullout from Gaza until then.

Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, flew to the region after Netanyahu, facing a tough re-election fight, publicly rejected the latest part of a US plan aimed at ending the devastating Gaza war.

Kushner, who has long family ties to Netanyahu, met with him in Jerusalem a day after holding rare direct talks in Egypt with Hamas, which has publicly committed itself to the plan and to disarmament, winning praise from Trump but prompting deep scepticism in Israel.

The two sides "agreed that no redeployment or reconstruction would take place in the Gaza Strip before Hamas is disarmed throughout Gaza", a senior Israeli official told AFP.

"It was also agreed that the first step toward the demilitarisation of the Strip would be to require Hamas to hand over its weapons for decommissioning under the supervision of an American general," the official said.

Kushner was joined in the talks by other members of Trump's so-called Board of Peace on Gaza, including former British prime minister Tony Blair.

The group did not immediately comment on the meeting.

The Trump administration has already given a role to the US military and friendly foreign forces in supervising an October ceasefire in Gaza that has reduced, but not ended, Israeli strikes in the ravaged Palestinian territory.

The call for a US general's involvement came after Netanyahu publicly rejected an earlier text by the Board of Peace in which it said Hamas would hand over its weapons to a nascent Palestinian governing committee.

Kushner in the talks in Egypt had demanded that Hamas verify it is giving up its weapons and that the group -- whose unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack against Israel launched the Gaza war -- renounce any future role in governing the Palestinian territory, the sources said.

A Hamas official said the group, represented by its new leader Khalil al-Hayya, told Kushner it was committed to the Gaza plan and wanted pressure on Netanyahu.