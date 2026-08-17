Trump says Kim Jong Un has responded to overtures, calls ties with North Korea ‘very positive’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Monday that Kim Jong Un had responded to his recent overtures, a day after he scaled back military drills with South Korea and praised his relationship with the North Korean leader.

Trump said he was making the situation "much safer" through his ties to Kim, whom he met three times in his first spell in the White House, but has yet to encounter during his second term.

While praising the leader of nuclear-armed North Korea, he rebuked key ally Seoul for failing to help Washington fight Iran -- a war Trump says is aimed at stopping Tehran from getting the atomic bomb.

Asked why Kim hadn't replied to his requests for a conversation since returning to office last year, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office: "How do you know he hasn't responded?"

When pressed about whether Kim had actually responded, Trump said: "Yeah, he has."

Asked what stage the conversations with Kim were at, Trump said "it's very positive," but provided no further detail.

Trump then doubled down on his praise for Kim, saying their ties reduced tensions.

"You see, I'm actually making it much safer. Kim Jong Un has always treated me with great respect," Trump said. "I understand him. He understands me."