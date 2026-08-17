UN report on Al-Qaeda's presence in Bangladesh 'assumption-driven': Govt

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Monday termed a recent UN Security Council report on Al-Qaeda's attempt to establish cells in the country as "assumption-driven", saying the government is not taking any action based on the report.

The 38th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team submitted to the Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee concerning ISIL and Al-Qaeda said that there was some concern about Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) "trying to exploit Bangladesh to establish cells there.”

"We are not taking this (report) into consideration. I have not read the report yet. Besides, as far as I have heard, it says they have assumed that such a thing could happen. So, we are not taking any action based on an assumption-driven report," Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed told reporters while replying to questions.

The report, which was issued and circulated among member states last week, said that "AQIS continued to evolve from a fragmented group into a regional terrorist entity.

"AQIS established logistics and financial networks, working in decentralised small, scattered cells instead of large units. The attack in November 2025 on the Red Fort in Delhi was officially attributed to AQIS,” it said.