‘Every voter had photo ID’: Trump cites India to push SAVE America Act

US President Donald Trump has cited India's voter identification system and low use of postal ballots to renew his call for the passage of the SAVE America Act, which would introduce stricter voting requirements in the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had recently questioned how elections could be conducted in the US without valid photo identification.

Trump claimed that 646 million people voted in India's last general election, with less than one per cent voting by post, and that every voter was required to have a valid photo identity document.