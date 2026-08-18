Iran’s Ghalibaf vows Strait of Hormuz will stay closed until US lifts blockade, sanctions

Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Tuesday that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until the United States meets Tehran's demands, including lifting a naval blockade.

"I want to state clearly that the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until the American commitments stipulated in the memorandum of understanding... are implemented," Ghalibaf said in a speech broadcast on state television.

He listed the removal of the blockade, the lifting of oil sanctions and unfreezing of Iran's assets abroad among the demands, which were included in an Iran-US truce in June that later collapsed.

War between Iran and the United States broke out on February 28 after US-Israeli attacks on the Islamic republic, triggering a conflict across the region.