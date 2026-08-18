Meta ‘exploited’ children by making Instagram, Facebook addictive, US court hears

OAKLAND: Meta hooked and exploited children, a federal court heard Tuesday in the trial of the social media giant on charges that it deliberately made Instagram and Facebook addictive to young users.

In what many experts have called social media's "big tobacco moment," a coalition of states are demanding Meta pay $200 billion in penalties for using technology specifically designed to foster addiction among children in a similar fashion to cigarettes.

"Meta's business model can be summed up with four simple parts: hook the users, hold them for as long as they can, harvest their data, and then hide the truth from the public," California Deputy Attorney General Megan O'Neill told the court in opening arguments.

Meta "exploited how kids' brains work," she said.

The company has denied all the allegations, insisting it had worked with parents, experts and law enforcement to incorporate protective safeguards for children.

Meta founder and chief Mark Zuckerberg is among the star witnesses expected to testify, along with Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

Outside the court, mothers of children who they say were driven to taking their own lives as a direct result of social media usage called for Meta to be held to account.

"I have a message for Meta, Mark Zuckerberg and Adam Mosseri: You built one of those most powerful and richest companies in the world," said one mother, Lori Schott.

"But power does not excuse harm. Profits does not erase the responsibility of big tech, and no company, no matter how wealthy, no matter how influential, no matter how untouchable it feels it is, should get to stand above the truth, the law, and our children," Schott said.