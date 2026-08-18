Pakistan Army criticises Indian documentary on Operation Sindoor

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army on Tuesday criticised an Indian documentary on last year's conflict, saying it presented a one-sided account of Operation Sindoor while overlooking what it described as the ground realities of the fighting.

The documentary offered a "highly dramatised" account of the event in India's "preferred hues", the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, said in a statement, issued in response to the Discovery docuseries "Declassified: Operation Sindoor".

It disputed India's description of the operation as a military success in the docuseries, which features senior Indian political and military leadership recounting the events surrounding the 88-hour conflict.

Speaking in the two-part docuseries, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has said India's generosity and tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness, asserting that the country can take risks and hit hard, irrespective of the consequences.

The objective of the military operation, he said, was to destroy enemy camps, particularly those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Operation Sindoor was launched early on May 7 last year, with Indian armed forces conducting precision strikes on multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, lasting nearly four days, halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.