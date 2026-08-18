Pakistan Supreme Court orders to move ex-PM Imran Khan from jail to hospital

Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered on Tuesday that jailed former prime minister Imran Khan be moved to hospital for medical checks, after a petition by his lawyers over claims of poor health.

Justice Shahid Waheed said 73-year-old Khan, who has been in jail since 2023 on corruption charges, will be shifted in the next two days to Shifa International hospital in the capital Islamabad.

Khan and his wife were both sentenced late last year to 17 years behind bars.

He received eye treatment at a hospital this year, with his family and lawyer saying that he has lost most of the vision in his right eye.

The former Pakistan cricket captain was prime minister from 2018 to 2022 before being removed in a no-confidence vote during a political crisis over tensions between his government and the South Asian country's powerful military establishment.

He has since faced multiple legal cases on corruption and other charges.

Khan and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, maintain that the cases against him are politically motivated.

His arrest triggered nationwide protests in May 2023, some of which turned violent and led to hundreds of arrests.