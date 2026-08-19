Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan meets wife, sister at Adiala jail after nine months

Noreen Niazi, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, met him at Adiala Jail on Tuesday after a gap of around nine months, following a Supreme Court order allowing weekly meetings between Khan and his family, The Express Tribune reported.
According to The Express Tribune, The meeting lasted around 15 minutes, during which Niazi briefed Khan on the court’s order concerning his transfer to Islamabad’s Shifa Hospital. She also enquired about his health and discussed ongoing legal matters.
Niazi confirmed the meeting but declined to speak to the media, in line with an undertaking given to the court. She later left the jail with her sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan.
Khan also met his wife, Bushra Bibi, for around 30-35 minutes. Earlier, Bushra had met her daughter, Mubashra Sheikh, and sister-in-law Mehrunnisa.
Aleema welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, saying she was extremely happy about being able to meet Khan. Asked whether she believed circumstances were changing, she said the family remained uncertain, although she acknowledged that “something has happened together”.
The meetings followed a three-member Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Shahid Waheed, directing the government to facilitate weekly meetings between Khan, his family and personal physicians amid concerns over his health.
The court was hearing petitions concerning Khan’s access to his sisters and doctors, as well as his medical condition. A medical board report and a report from the Adiala Jail superintendent recommended more frequent meetings with his immediate family and spouse to help manage his blood pressure and anxiety.
The court said the meetings were a fundamental right rather than a concession, while requiring PTI representatives to refrain from political activity and media engagement after meeting Khan.
Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi welcomed the Pakistani Supreme Court's decision.
In a post on X on Tuesday, he said, "The Supreme Court's just decision to immediately transfer Imran Khan to the hospital for a check-up and treatment in the presence of his family and personal doctors is commendable. It is hoped that its implementation will begin at the earliest."
Afridi said official reports on Imran's health condition showed how his health had deteriorated in jail. He said, "Official reports on Imran Khan's health condition reveal how his health deteriorated in jail--this decision should have been made back in February, when we have been continuously demanding his hospital transfer, check-up, and treatment under the supervision of his personal physicians."
He said PTI would not politicise Imran's health in line with the court's decision, while also expressing hope that the judiciary would be respected by all sides. He added, "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will not engage in any politics over Imran Khan's health in accordance with the judiciary's decision. We too hope that due regard and respect for the judiciary will be maintained from the other side as well."
Afridi further said that implementation of the Supreme Court's decision was the judges' responsibility. "Ensuring implementation of the Supreme Court's decision is the judges' responsibility, and it is hoped that they will fulfill their duty, insha'Allah," he added.
Khan, who served as prime minister from 2018 until he was ousted through a parliamentary no-confidence vote in 2022, has been incarcerated since 2023 following convictions in several cases, including graft charges and the alleged disclosure of official secrets. Khan and his political aides have consistently maintained that the legal proceedings are politically motivated to block his political return.
Following his removal, Khan led nationwide rallies alleging that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration conspired with Pakistan's military establishment and Washington to remove him. The Pakistani administration subsequently launched a crackdown against the PTI leadership and supporters, barring the party from participating in the 2024 general elections.
Khan's supporters have repeatedly alleged that the cases against him are politically motivated and designed to prevent his political comeback.
(With inputs from ANI)