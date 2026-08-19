Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan meets wife, sister at Adiala jail after nine months

Noreen Niazi, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, met him at Adiala Jail on Tuesday after a gap of around nine months, following a Supreme Court order allowing weekly meetings between Khan and his family, The Express Tribune reported.

According to The Express Tribune, The meeting lasted around 15 minutes, during which Niazi briefed Khan on the court’s order concerning his transfer to Islamabad’s Shifa Hospital. She also enquired about his health and discussed ongoing legal matters.

Niazi confirmed the meeting but declined to speak to the media, in line with an undertaking given to the court. She later left the jail with her sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan.

Khan also met his wife, Bushra Bibi, for around 30-35 minutes. Earlier, Bushra had met her daughter, Mubashra Sheikh, and sister-in-law Mehrunnisa.

Aleema welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, saying she was extremely happy about being able to meet Khan. Asked whether she believed circumstances were changing, she said the family remained uncertain, although she acknowledged that “something has happened together”.

The meetings followed a three-member Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Shahid Waheed, directing the government to facilitate weekly meetings between Khan, his family and personal physicians amid concerns over his health.

The court was hearing petitions concerning Khan’s access to his sisters and doctors, as well as his medical condition. A medical board report and a report from the Adiala Jail superintendent recommended more frequent meetings with his immediate family and spouse to help manage his blood pressure and anxiety.