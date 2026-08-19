ICC says US sanctions 'flagrant attack' on court independence

The International Criminal Court on Wednesday lashed out at the United States after Washington slapped sanctions on President Tomoko Akane, calling it a "flagrant attack" on the court's independence.

The US imposed sanctions on Akane of Japan and ICC Senior Trial Lawyer Abdoulaye Seye of Senegal on Tuesday, as part of Washington's campaign against what it calls a "corrupt and fatally politicised" body.

"These sanctions are a flagrant attack against the independence of an impartial judicial institution," the court, based in The Hague, said in a statement.

"Such measures targeting judges, prosecutors and staff... undermine the rule of law," added the court.

Washington's latest move follows sanctions it imposed on several ICC officials, largely in response to the court's investigations involving Israel, a US ally.

Japan also objected to the sanctions, saying the country has "consistently supported the ICC... in its efforts to prosecute and punish the most serious crimes of concern to the international community and to uphold the rule of law."

"From this standpoint, the announced measures are very unfortunate," foreign ministry press secretary Toshihiro Kitamura said in a statement.

Japan is the biggest funder of the ICC and a close US ally -- which is not a party to the international treaty that established the court.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier said in a statement, without providing examples, that the sanctioned "individuals have directly engaged in efforts by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute officials whose government has not consented to ICC jurisdiction".