Meta safety tools 'designed to fail', former employee tells landmark US trial

A former employee testified on Wednesday that some of Meta's safety tools for Facebook and Instagram were "designed to fail," contradicting the company's defense strategy in a landmark trial in California.

For a second day, Meta is fending off accusations by a coalition of US states that it deliberately designed its products to hook children and gather their data while misleading the public.

A loss for the social media giant could see it slapped with a $200 billion penalty, force fundamental changes to its business model and send shockwaves through the industry.

Meta doesn't deny that some users, including teens, have negative experiences on its two core apps, but the company maintains it created features to reduce those risks.

"There can be no dispute that Meta has both recognized that people can struggle with their use of social media and tried to come up with tools to help them," Meta's lawyer, Paul Schmidt, said on Tuesday during opening statements.