Mirza Fakhrul rises from leftist student activist to Bangladesh president

DHAKA: Bangladesh's parliament Thursday elected longtime BNP secretary-general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as the country's president, elevating to the highest constitutional office a veteran who entered politics in the late 1960s as a left-leaning student activist.
Ahead of his election as president, the 78-year-old political leader was serving as the local government, rural development and cooperatives minister while also discharging his role as secretary general of the centre-right Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s leadership.
During his student life at Dhaka University, Alamgir joined the East Pakistan Students' Union, a left-leaning organisation, and eventually became president of its Dhaka University unit during the 1969 mass uprising against the then Pakistani military-backed government.
The political upheaval of the late 1960s was followed by Bangladesh’s independence movement and the 1971 Liberation War. Back then, Alamgir functioned as an organiser for left-leaning freedom fighters, taking refuge in India, helping facilitate their mobilisation.
BNP was founded seven years after the Bangladesh Liberation War.
Before getting into mainstream politics, Alamgir held a government job. He became a teacher of economics after joining the civil service’s education cadre in 1972. Since then, he worked with the government in various capacities.
Alamgir quit the government job in 1986 to start a career in politics.
Two years later, he was elected chairman of the municipality in his hometown, Thakurgaon, located in northwestern Bangladesh, as an independent candidate.
The son of Muslim League leader and former East Pakistan Provincial Assembly member Mirza Ruhul Amin, Alamgir joined the BNP in the early 1990s, during the mass movement against the autocratic regime of then-President Hussain Muhammad Ershad.
The anti-Ershad movement brought Khaleda Zia, then leader of the BNP, and Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina together in opposition to the military-backed regime, despite their political differences.
The two leaders later became bitter political opponents and both went on to serve multiple terms as Bangladesh's prime minister.
In BNP, Alamgir climbed the ranks over two decades. In 2011, he was appointed acting secretary general by Khaleda Zia. He was given permanent charge of the position in 2016.
Alamgir is the longest-serving secretary general of the party. It is traditionally considered the second most senior position after the party chairman. The BNP leader retained the position until his election as the South Asian nation's 23rd president on Thursday.
During his long political career, Alamgir earned a reputation as a moderate and courteous politician, with his measured style and personal decency earning respect even among political opponents.
He was first elected to parliament from his home turf Thakurgaon-1 in 2001, when the BNP returned to power, and served as state minister for agriculture and later state minister for civil aviation and tourism.
The veteran politician was elected from two constituencies in the 2018 general election but did not take the oath as an MP in line with a BNP decision. The party allowed five other lawmakers to join the parliament, but they too resigned in 2022, following directions from their top leadership.
Alamgir was elected again from Thakurgaon-1 in the February 2026 general election, which was held after the Awami League was barred from contesting.
The election -- held after an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus oversaw the transition following the ouster of Hasina after violent student-led protests in 2024 -- brought the BNP to power, with Tarique Rahman as its new chief after the death of his mother Khaleda Zia in December 2025.
He is married to Rahat Ara Begum, who studied at Calcutta University and later worked for private insurance companies. They have two daughters - one is a postdoctoral fellow in Australia and the other teaches at a Dhaka school.