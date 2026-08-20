Pentagon weighs reducing Gulf troop presence as Iran war cost hits USD 37.5 bn: Report

WASHINGTON: Following the scale of destruction inflicted on American installations during the conflict with Iran, the Pentagon is evaluating options to scale down the United States' long-standing military presence across the Persian Gulf, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The extensive damage has compelled Washington to re-evaluate its decades-old regional security posture.

The deliberations remain in an initial phase and do not constitute a formal review mandated by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Rather, the Pentagon's policy wing, alongside the Joint Staff and US Central Command, is examining potential configurations for America's military footprint once hostilities cease, including whether severely compromised bases ought to be reconstructed in their existing formats.

Typically, the US deploys approximately 40,000 personnel across nearly 20 installations extending from Jordan to Oman, with several of its primary permanent complexes situated within the Persian Gulf.

Bahrain hosts the US Fifth Fleet headquarters, while major American Army and Air Force assets are stationed across Kuwait, Qatar, and neighbouring Gulf nations.

However, the war exposed the acute vulnerability of these facilities to incoming Iranian missile and drone strikes. Over 200 US installations have suffered damage or destruction throughout the fighting, The Washington Post reported, with six American service members killed during a March attack on a military site in Kuwait.