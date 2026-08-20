Safari helicopter crashes in northern Kenya, killing seven, including five Americans

NAIROBI: A safari helicopter crashed Wednesday morning in a remote part of northern Kenya, killing seven people, including five Americans, according to local police and the US State Department.

Among those killed were an executive with Telemundo, the US-based Spanish-language network owned by NBCUniversal, and the director of Ecuador's national intelligence service.

The helicopter crashed at 9:13 a.m. while flying from the Loisaba Conservancy to the Ewaso Nyiro area in Samburu County, according to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, which said in a statement that an investigation was underway. It said there were seven people on board, six passengers and the pilot.

Late on Wednesday, David Nkoroi, the police commander for Samburu, told reporters that all seven people on board had died.

The US State Department said five of those killed were US citizens.

"The U.S. Embassy is in touch with local authorities and is providing consular assistance," it said. "We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones on their loss."