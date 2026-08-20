Zelenskyy fires a top aide amid a graft probe as Ukraine's ex-defense minister demands elections

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired one of his most senior officials Wednesday as corruption investigators named a deputy head of the presidential office among the suspects in a money-laundering case.

The stunning developments came a day after Ukraine's recently fired defense minister demanded national elections, despite Russia's more than 4-year-old invasion.

Although Zelenskyy was not implicated in the graft investigation, it threatened to pull him into another political crisis and provide another test of his resilience.

Investigators gave few details of the probe. It has identified a group of people alleged to have laundered 150 million hryvnias ($3.4 million) to pay bail for a defendant in a major graft case last year, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau said.

That case, involving the state-owned nuclear power company, brought the resignations of Ukraine's justice and energy ministers.

The latest suspects include a former lawmaker, the chairperson of a state bank's board and the head of the bank's supervisory board, as well as a deputy head of the presidential office, the agency said.