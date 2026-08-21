Japan protests Russian missile tests off disputed islands

TOKYO: Japan said Friday it had protested against Russia's notification that Moscow would conduct missile tests off disputed islands visited by President Vladimir Putin earlier this month.

"We lodged a protest in response to the notification about the plan to conduct a missile test" off the Kuril islands, known as the Northern Territories by Japan, a Japanese government spokesman told AFP.

Japanese news agency Kyodo quoted Russia's Pacific Fleet as saying that it had already conducted the missile test, although it was unclear when it took place.

The Russian naval fleet said a unit equipped with the Bastion surface-to-ship missile system conducted the test, Kyodo reported.

The guided missile cruiser Varyag, the flagship of the Pacific Fleet, also took part in the test, along with the Omsk nuclear-powered submarine, the news agency said.

The exercise simulated an attack on enemy vessels and succeeded in hitting all the intended targets at a range of at least 300 kilometres (186 miles), the fleet added, according to Kyodo.

"We believe Russia's military buildup in the Northern Territories including these missile drills runs counter to Japan's position regarding the Northern Territories, and is unacceptable," Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters Thursday during a trip to Oman.

Putin made his first official visit to the islands, administered by Russia since 1945, on August 13, prompting Japan to summon Russia's ambassador -- a move then reciprocated by Moscow.