Pakistan’s Imran Khan sent back to Adiala jail after brief hospital stay

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been taken back to Adiala Jail after being briefly transferred to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said on Friday.

The transfer to the hospital followed a Supreme Court order issued on August 18, directing authorities to move Khan from prison for medical examination and treatment. The court had ordered that he be examined by a medical panel, including specialists and his personal physician.

The Pakistani government challenged the Supreme Court's decision to send Khan to the private hospital, arguing that it could create legal complications for the prison system.

Khan, 73, has been in prison since August 2023 and faces multiple legal cases. His party and family have raised concerns about his health, while the government has disputed claims that he requires urgent medical treatment.