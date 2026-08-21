Two organizers of Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigils convicted in national security case

HONG KONG: Two former organizers of Hong Kong’s annual vigils in remembrance of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown were convicted by government-approved judges Friday of inciting others to overthrowing China’s communist system.

Lee Cheuk-yan and Chow Hang-tung, former leaders of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, were charged in 2021 under a China-imposed national security law that has effectively crushed the city’s previously thriving pro-democracy movement. The alliance was also found guilty.

Lee and Chow are expected to be sentenced at a later date. They both had pleaded not guilty and face a maximum prison term of 10 years.

According to a press summary given to reporters at court, the three judges said the prosecution proved that the alliance’s call for “end one-party dictatorship” did not aim to demand that the Communist Party return to the system of multiparty cooperation under the constitution, but to end its leadership status under the constitution.

They were also satisfied with the arguments that the “end” in the phrase carried the meaning of “overthrowing” and “undermining” and the defendants “intentionally encouraged supporters of the alliance to wait for the right time to carry out the goal of ‘end one-party dictatorship’ with unlawful means,” the summary said.

Lee and Chow smiled and waved at the public gallery before they left the courtroom.