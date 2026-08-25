Israel warns kites from Gaza could be treated as military threats

Israel has issued a strong warning over kites, balloons and drones launched from the Gaza Strip, saying they could be treated as military threats and met with forceful action.

According to reports, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz have directed the Israeli military to respond to any aerial object launched from Gaza toward Israel. The directive reportedly states that balloons, kites and drones will be treated as an “act of war,” regardless of whether they are carrying explosives or other dangerous materials.

Israeli officials say several paper kites have crossed the border and landed in communities in southern Israel, including near Kibbutz Nahal Oz. Although military sources reportedly found no suspicious materials on recovered kites, Israeli authorities argue that any object crossing the border must be stopped. They also point to previous incidents in which incendiary kites and balloons were used to start fires in Israeli agricultural areas.

Defence Minister Katz has ordered the military to act with the “utmost severity” against people who organize, launch or assist such activities. Israel has also threatened targeted strikes and possible evacuation of areas from which the launches originate.

Palestinian residents and Hamas reject Israel’s characterization of the kites as a security threat. They say many of the kites are simple handmade toys flown by children living in crowded displacement camps, where opportunities for recreation are extremely limited.

Palestinian officials and human rights groups have accused Israel of using the incident as a justification for renewed military action and say the warning has created widespread fear among civilians.

Videos reportedly showing children destroying their own handmade kites have circulated, reflecting concerns that even recreational activities could trigger military retaliation. The dispute has added to tensions surrounding the fragile ceasefire and raised fears of further escalation in Gaza and southern Israel.