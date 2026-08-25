New details but no answers a year after an Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital killed journalists

TEL AVIV, Israel: It’s been a year since Israeli soldiers killed 22 Palestinians, including journalists and rescue workers, in a double strike on a hospital in Gaza. No one has been held accountable.

Israeli officials said the target was a suspected Hamas camera on the roof of Nasser Hospital. Among those killed were Reuters cameraman Hussam al-Masri and Mariam Dagga, a visual journalist who worked for The Associated Press and other news organizations.

Despite repeated requests by AP, the army has not provided details about the investigation or a timeline for when it could be completed. Rights groups say Israel rarely holds troops accountable for killing Palestinians, pointing to long investigations that rarely lead to prosecution.

As global outrage over the Aug. 25, 2025, strike grew, the Israeli military said that in addition to taking out the camera, six of those killed were linked to Hamas, without providing evidence.

But an Israeli soldier, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, now says the military could find no evidence linking the camera, which belonged to al-Masri, to Hamas. The soldier, who was privy to discussions surrounding the military’s response, said none of the six was the intended target of the strike.

AP sent detailed questions to the military about the allegations, as well as other questions about the strikes. The military didn't address the questions but said via text that the incident is being examined and findings will be transferred to the Military Advocate General’s Corps to reach a verdict on whether to open a criminal investigation. It didn’t provide a timeline.