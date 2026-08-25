Oil tanker hit by unknown projectile off Oman in Hormuz: UK Maritime Agency

An oil tanker was struck and disabled by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman, causing damage but no casualties, a British maritime agency said early Tuesday.

"The Master of an oil tanker reports the vessel has been struck by an unknown projectile causing damage to the engine room and disabling the vessel," with the crew reported as safe, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said.

The incident occurred nine nautical miles (16.7 kilometres) northeast of Ash Shishah in Oman, it said.