One million Afghan children suffering 'life-threatening' malnutrition: UN

GENEVA: One million children in Afghanistan are suffering from life-threatening malnutrition in a worsening new crisis hitting the country, the United Nations warned Tuesday.

Across Afghanistan, 3.7 million children suffer from wasting, meaning they are acutely malnourished, the UN children's agency UNICEF said.

Among that number are "one million children who are suffering from life-threatening severe acute malnutrition" -- the worst form, said UNICEF's Afghanistan country representative Tajudeen Oyewale.

"If there is no treatment, and we are not able to act fast, that one million number are at risk of dying," he told a media briefing in Geneva from Kabul.

Afghanistan has endured repeated hunger crises in recent decades as it has struggled through civil war and other crises.