Pakistan, Iran discuss ways to reopen Strait of Hormuz, prevent escalation of West Asia conflict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has held "comprehensive discussions" with the Iranian leadership in Tehran, focusing on measures to prevent further escalation of the West Asia conflict and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the army's media wing said on Tuesday.

The army chief, who was accompanied by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, concluded a day-long visit to Iran as part of Islamabad's diplomatic efforts to break the deadlock in the ongoing US-Iran conflict, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

It added that the visit was "part of Pakistan's diplomatic efforts to end the stalemate in the ongoing US-Iran conflict and explore ways for achieving enduring peace and a permanent end to instability in the region".

The army chief called on Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Mohsen Rezaei, Representative of the Supreme Leader on the Supreme National Security Council, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Parliament of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of Iran, and Eskandar Momeni, Minister of Interior of Iran.

"Comprehensive discussions focused on measures to prevent further escalation, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and expedited termination of the conflict," the statement said.