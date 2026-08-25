Syria removed from US terrorism list after 47 years

The United States has formally removed Syria from its State Sponsors of Terrorism list, ending a 47-year designation and marking a major shift in Washington’s policy toward Damascus following the ouster of longtime President Bashar al-Assad, Al Jazeera reported.

The decision reportedly took effect after the completion of a mandatory 45-day congressional review period. President Donald Trump had notified Congress of his intention to rescind Syria’s designation, setting the process in motion.

Syria was first placed on the US terrorism list in 1979, making it the longest-running designation in the history of the programme. With its removal, only Cuba, Iran and North Korea remain on the US State Sponsors of Terrorism list.

HTS designation revoked

The United States has also revoked the global terrorist designation of the al-Nusrah Front, now known as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

HTS played a key role in the offensive that led to Assad’s ouster and has since formally dissolved and been integrated into Syria’s military under President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The move reflects Washington’s attempt to engage with Syria’s new leadership and encourage Damascus to distance itself from international terrorism.

Economic and diplomatic impact

The US Treasury Department has announced accompanying sanctions relief aimed at removing major remaining barriers to private-sector investment and economic engagement with Syria.

The measures could help expand international trade, investment and financial activity as Syria seeks to rebuild after more than a decade of war.

President Ahmed al-Sharaa welcomed the decision, saying it would help Syria move beyond its painful past and open the way for greater international legitimacy, global commerce and reconstruction.

The policy shift also carries wider geopolitical implications. US officials have said the new approach is intended to encourage Damascus to distance itself from Russia and Iran while strengthening its ties with the international community.

However, the removal from the terrorism list does not mean all US sanctions on Syria have been lifted. Other restrictions and legal measures may continue to apply to certain individuals, entities and transactions.

Nevertheless, the delisting represents a major diplomatic milestone for Syria and could provide a significant boost to its efforts to attract foreign investment and rebuild its war-damaged economy.