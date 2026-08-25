Trump says executions of Iran protesters must stop

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump expressed outrage on Tuesday at the mounting number of executions in Iran of people allegedly involved in mass protests earlier this year before the Middle East war began.

"The failing Islamic Republic of Iran is not paying large segments of their military, while at the same time killing protesters, even when they are not protesting, at levels not seen before," he wrote on Truth Social.

"It is a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions, and must be stopped, NOW," he added.

It was not immediately clear what new information had spurred the early morning post, but there has been a steady increase in executions since the outbreak of the war on February 28.

The joint US-Israeli strikes which kicked off the war came weeks after the violent quelling of mass protests in Iran.