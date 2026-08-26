AI boom eased Hormuz energy shock, but developing countries lag: IMF chief

The global economy handled the Strait of Hormuz energy shock "better than we feared", helped by strong AI investment, drawdowns of oil and gas reserves, and higher supplies from outside the Gulf, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday said.

Speaking about the rise of AI, Georgieva said, "What started out as a US phenomenon with AI is now becoming a growth engine for the global economy, with other countries ramping up construction of data centres and other infrastructure."

The IMF chief said the global economy was witnessing a tug-of-war between the negative supply shock from West Asia and the positive demand shock from AI.

"And it is enjoying the tailwinds from an AI investment boom, most notably in the US, where both corporate earnings and consumer demand remain strong," Georgieva said ahead of the G-20 finance ministerial meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, next week.

"The net impact of these two forces is asymmetric across countries and depends on their exposure to energy disruptions, macroeconomic vulnerabilities, and their position in the AI chain," Georgieva said.

However, the future impact of AI remained subject to significant uncertainties, including possible risks to financial stability especially in developing countries, Georgieva said. "The risk of falling behind on AI is also more prominent in the developing world," she said.

The MD said risks to the outlook were more balanced than around the Spring Meetings but remained tilted to the downside, while uncertainty remained high.

"Mounting fiscal pressures, as evidenced by rising bond yields, and a stalled disinflation process are sources of worry for both markets and policymakers," she said.

The IMF chief warned that energy supplies remain uncertain, with oil and gas reserves falling and the Northern Hemisphere winter approaching.