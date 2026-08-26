At least 14 newborns killed in hospital fire in Pakistan's Islamabad

At least 14 newborn babies have died after a fire broke out in the neonatal nursery of the gynaecology ward at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad on Wednesday morning, according to rescue officials and local media reports.

The fire broke out at around 7 am reportedly after an air-conditioner compressor exploded inside the nursery.

Islamabad’s Chief Commissioner Sohail Ashraf said an emergency fire call was made just before 7 am local time Wednesday. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and controlled the fire.

In a statement, according to the Dawn, the Islamabad administration said that the fire broke out on the third floor of the Mother and Child Hospital’s ward. It said that rescue teams rushed to the scene, with six fire brigade vehicles and four ambulances taking part in the rescue operation.

“The fire was immediately brought under control and the children were immediately shifted to the intensive care unit,” it said, adding that 14 babies had died.

It said that an inquiry committee headed by the additional deputy commissioner general had been formed to investigate the incident, the report added.

The committee, according to the Dawn report, was tasked with determining the exact cause of the fire, assessing whether adequate and functional fire-safety measures were in place, and evaluating the response time and effectiveness of the rescue and fire-fighting operations.

The notification said that a report would be furnished within 24 hours.